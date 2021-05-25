Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s ICRT radio station goes remote after rumored COVID case in building

Station had been preparing for COVID emergency since March 2020

  461
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 16:23
Working at ICRT before the latest COVID measures (Facebook, ICRT photo) 

Working at ICRT before the latest COVID measures (Facebook, ICRT photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After unconfirmed reports of a suspected COVID-19 case inside its building, International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) introduced measures for remote broadcasting, reports said Tuesday (May 25).

The English-language radio station based in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, saw its headquarters disinfected while ordering most of its staff to stay home Tuesday, even though the suspected case was not directly linked to its offices, the Liberty Times reported.

Despite the sudden change, ICRT listeners barely noticed anything when they tuned in to its programs Tuesday, as the broadcaster had been preparing for such an emergency since March last year.

At the time, plans were drawn up that would allow the station to continue functioning, even if most of its staff was forced to work from home. Since then, several trials were organized to see if the plan could work in practice, according to the Liberty Times report.

After the current COVID surge emerged, ICRT divided its staff into two groups, with one working from home and the other one still showing up at the office. Beginning Tuesday, both groups were asked to stay away as a precaution, even though nobody was listed as a contact of the suspected case.

Music, news, and ads continued to play as if nothing had happened thanks to the preparations that had been made a long time beforehand, the Liberty Times noted.
COVID-19
disinfection
ICRT
International Community Radio Taipei
broadcasting
Xinzhuang

RELATED ARTICLES

US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
2021/05/25 10:30
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
2021/05/25 10:09
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
2021/05/24 22:04
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
2021/05/24 21:00

Updated : 2021-05-25 19:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort