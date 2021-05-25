Taiwan’s ICRT radio station goes remote after rumored COVID case in building

Working at ICRT before the latest COVID measures (Facebook, ICRT photo) Working at ICRT before the latest COVID measures (Facebook, ICRT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After unconfirmed reports of a suspected COVID-19 case inside its building, International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) introduced measures for remote broadcasting, reports said Tuesday (May 25).

The English-language radio station based in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, saw its headquarters disinfected while ordering most of its staff to stay home Tuesday, even though the suspected case was not directly linked to its offices, the Liberty Times reported.

Despite the sudden change, ICRT listeners barely noticed anything when they tuned in to its programs Tuesday, as the broadcaster had been preparing for such an emergency since March last year.

At the time, plans were drawn up that would allow the station to continue functioning, even if most of its staff was forced to work from home. Since then, several trials were organized to see if the plan could work in practice, according to the Liberty Times report.

After the current COVID surge emerged, ICRT divided its staff into two groups, with one working from home and the other one still showing up at the office. Beginning Tuesday, both groups were asked to stay away as a precaution, even though nobody was listed as a contact of the suspected case.

Music, news, and ads continued to play as if nothing had happened thanks to the preparations that had been made a long time beforehand, the Liberty Times noted.