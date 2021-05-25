Taiwan CECC debunks COVID rumors

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center clarified that the vaccines imported do not have hazardous materials. (Reuters photo) Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center clarified that the vaccines imported do not have hazardous materials. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 25) took the time to clarify some important information and debunk various fake news stories floating in the ether.

The CECC took to Facebook to address a couple of extravagantly bogus articles, such as “1000 bodies burned in Taiwan every day as the pandemic gets more severe” and “vaccines contain mercury and aluminum,” while the health authorities also addressed the more prosaically inaccurate rumor that schools in Taiwan will be closed until June 18.

Regarding the claim about burning bodies, the CECC was dismissive, writing, “It is typical misinformation from abroad using Simplified Chinese and it exaggerates the pandemic to mislead people.” Simplified Chinese characters, which are used in China, are not in use in Taiwan.

As for the claim about mercury in vaccines, the CECC explained that Taiwan’s imported vaccines all follow U.S. Food and Drug Administration protocols and do not contain hazardous materials.

On the issue of school closures until June 18, CECC Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) pointed out the news was posted by a fake Taiwan Education Ministry. However, the CECC did announce that schools will be closed until June 14.

Any real government website address should be easily identifiable, Chen said. For example, the address of the fake Education Ministry site is “edu-tw.glitch.me," while the real one is “www.edu.tw."

The Criminal Investigation Bureau has reportedly set up a team to investigate the rising fake news trend.