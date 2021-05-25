Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan CECC debunks COVID rumors

Fake news written in Simplified Chinese characters proliferating in Taiwan as of late

  670
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 18:04
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center clarified that the vaccines imported do not have hazardous materials. (Reuters photo)

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center clarified that the vaccines imported do not have hazardous materials. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 25) took the time to clarify some important information and debunk various fake news stories floating in the ether.

The CECC took to Facebook to address a couple of extravagantly bogus articles, such as “1000 bodies burned in Taiwan every day as the pandemic gets more severe” and “vaccines contain mercury and aluminum,” while the health authorities also addressed the more prosaically inaccurate rumor that schools in Taiwan will be closed until June 18.

Regarding the claim about burning bodies, the CECC was dismissive, writing, “It is typical misinformation from abroad using Simplified Chinese and it exaggerates the pandemic to mislead people.” Simplified Chinese characters, which are used in China, are not in use in Taiwan.

As for the claim about mercury in vaccines, the CECC explained that Taiwan’s imported vaccines all follow U.S. Food and Drug Administration protocols and do not contain hazardous materials.

On the issue of school closures until June 18, CECC Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) pointed out the news was posted by a fake Taiwan Education Ministry. However, the CECC did announce that schools will be closed until June 14.

Any real government website address should be easily identifiable, Chen said. For example, the address of the fake Education Ministry site is “edu-tw.glitch.me," while the real one is “www.edu.tw."

The Criminal Investigation Bureau has reportedly set up a team to investigate the rising fake news trend.
CECC
pandemic
vaccine
misinformation
fake news
education
COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
2021/05/25 10:30
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
2021/05/25 10:09
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
2021/05/24 22:04
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
2021/05/24 21:00

Updated : 2021-05-25 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort