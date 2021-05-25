Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID

Former New Power Party spokesman also tests positive in rapid COVID screening

  284
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 14:53
Sabrina Lim (left), Wu Zheng (CNA, Wu Zheng photos)

Sabrina Lim (left), Wu Zheng (CNA, Wu Zheng photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An assistant of Taipei City Councilor Sabrina Lim (林亮君) was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday morning (May 24), while two other people in her office also received positive rapid test results later on the same day.

In a press release, Lim said one of her assistants began feeling unwell on May 17 but tested negative for the disease in a rapid screening the following day. However, the assistant was informed by health officials Monday morning that a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test had been completed and returned positive.

Lim said she and four other people in her office then underwent a rapid COVID-19 test as a precaution. While Lim tested negative, the results for her two colleagues, including former New Power Party spokesman Wu Zheng (吳崢), came back positive. They were transported to a quarantine facility where PCR tests will be taken to confirm their diagnoses.

Lim pointed out that she had stopped attending all public events and that her office had adopted a remote working model since May 20. She promised to continue to monitor the situation and list out all potential contacts of people in her office to health authorities.
Sabrina Lim
Lin Liang-chun
Taipei City Councilor
Wu Zheng
local cases
COVID-19 cases
domestic cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
2021/05/24 10:43
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
2021/05/23 21:59

Updated : 2021-05-25 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan