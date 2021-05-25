US top diplomat in Japan calls on Taiwan representative office for first time in 42 years

U.S. Embassy in Japan Charges d'Affaires Joseph Young (left) and Taiwan envoy to Japan Frank Hsieh U.S. Embassy in Japan Charges d'Affaires Joseph Young (left) and Taiwan envoy to Japan Frank Hsieh

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Japan, Joseph Young, met with Taiwan’s Japan representative Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) at the East Asian nation’s Japan office, marking the first time a U.S. official has done so since the two countries broke diplomatic relations 42 years ago.

Hsieh on Tuesday (May 24) said via a Facebook post that Young and other Japanese politicians and friends were invited for a meal at the representative office. He added that this occasion marks a new beginning in exchanging views regarding regional peace and prosperity, and it is significant for Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan in strengthening contacts and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Joseph Young said on Twitter that the two had a “productive conversation about our shared regional priorities.”

The U.S. charge d’affaires had invited Hsieh (謝長廷) to dinner at his residence on March 2, during which they shared views on "shared priorities across a wide range of topics, including our vision for regional stability, economic prosperity, and stronger people-to-people ties."

The March meeting was the first between the two nations' top envoys in Japan since Washington switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.