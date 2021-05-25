Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 25) reported 281 new coronavirus cases, 261 backlog cases, and six deaths, bringing the death toll to 35.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 283 new coronavirus cases, including two imported infections and 281 local cases. Chen also announced six deaths and 261 cases added retroactively, resulting in a total of 544 cases reported that day.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 144 males and 137 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 7 to 24. Of the cases, 154 were in New Taipei City; 49 in Taipei City; 16 in Taoyuan City; 10 each in Tainan City, Keelung City, and Changhua County; nine in Taichung; four each in Pingtung County and Hsinchu City; three each in Kaohsiung City and Yilan County; two each in Taitung County, Nantou County, and Miaoli County; and one case each in Hsinchu County, Yunlin County, and Hualien County.

The 261 retroactively added cases include 162 males and 99 females between the ages of 10 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 2 to May 22. As for location, 155 were in Taipei City, 89 in New Taipei City, five each in Yilan County and Taoyuan City, three cases each in Keelung City and Changhua County, and one case in Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations found that 186 cases had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua, with 28 associated with tea parlors in that district. Another two cases are members of the Lions Club International group, and seven are tied to a fruit seller.

There are 86 cases still under investigation, with 122 from other known sources and 111 from unknown sources. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that among the coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, case No. 1,341 was a man in his 70s who had a history of chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. On May 8, he developed a cough, fever, sputum, and body ache.

He sought medical treatment on May 11 and was hospitalized. On May 15, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died on May 20.

Case No. 2,558 was a man in his 60s who had recently engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District. He began to experience a fever, sore throat, cough, and muscle aches on May 15.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 20 and was admitted to a hospital, where he died on May 21.

Case No. 2,719 was a man in his 90s with a history of chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes. He developed a fever on May 17 and sought medical treatment on May 17, when he was hospitalized.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 20 and died that same day.

Case No. 3,031 was a man in his 60s who had a history of chronic conditions, including hypertension and diabetes. The man experienced a fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat on May 15.

He sought medical treatment on May 20 and was hospitalized. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 21 and died on May 23.

Case No. 3,242 was a woman in her 60s with a history of chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. She began to experience muscle soreness, cough, runny nose, and fever on May 20.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 22, she went to an epidemic prevention hotel to undergo isolation but died on May 24.

Case No. 4,648 was a man in his 70s who suffered from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension. He developed a fever, shortness of breath, and pneumonia on May 22.

That same day, he sought medical treatment and was admitted into a hospital. The man died on May 23 and was later diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 24.

Imported cases

As for the six imported cases reported Tuesday, both are Philippine nationals who came to Taiwan for work and are asymptomatic. Case No. 5,085 is a man in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan on May 2, while case No. 5,470 is a man in his 20s who entered the country on May 11.

Case No. 5,085 underwent a coronavirus test at the end of his quarantine, which came back negative on May 17. When he completed his self-health monitoring phase, he took another test on May 24 that was positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 32.

Case No. 5,470 underwent a coronavirus test at the end of his quarantine on May 24, and the results came back positive for COVID-19 on May 25.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 388,453 COVID-19 tests, with 340,438 coming back negative. Out of the 5,456 confirmed cases, 1,118 were imported, 4,285 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

Fourteen people were removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 35 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The CECC reminds the public that under Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times when stepping out of their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.

