Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (May 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$ 344,828) Special Prize number being 59518250.

The number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 81016847. The numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 22884739, 80660537, and 62637675.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 187. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching these numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):