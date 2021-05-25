Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (May 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$ 344,828) Special Prize number being 59518250.
The number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 81016847. The numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 22884739, 80660537, and 62637675.
There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 187. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching these numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.
Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):
|
Special Prize
|
59518250
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize above in the right order.
|
Grand Prize
|
81016847
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize above in the right order.
|
First Prize
|
22884739, 80660537, 62637675
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above First Prizes in the right order.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize numbers
|
Third Prize
|
NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize numbers.
|
Additional
|
187
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize number.
|
Regulations for
|