Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced

NT$10 million (US$ 344,828) winning number is 59518250

  524
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 14:37
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (May 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$ 344,828) Special Prize number being 59518250.

The number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 81016847. The numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 22884739, 80660537, and 62637675.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 187. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching these numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

59518250

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize above in the right order.

Grand Prize

81016847

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize above in the right order.

First Prize

22884739, 80660537, 62637675

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above First Prizes in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

187

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains: Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between June 6, 2021, to September 6, 2021. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)412-8282.
receipt lottery
uniform-invoice
MOF
March and April winning numbers
Ministry of Finance
Special Prize
Grand Prize
First Prize
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
2021/05/24 22:04
Taiwan People's Party legislator questions nation's slow vaccine rollout
Taiwan People's Party legislator questions nation's slow vaccine rollout
2021/05/24 20:57
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
2021/05/24 18:28
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
2021/05/24 17:58
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
2021/05/24 17:11

Updated : 2021-05-25 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan