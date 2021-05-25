Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak

95% fewer passengers took Kaohsiung Metro on weekends over past 2 weeks

  643
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 12:28
(Facebook, Kaohsiung Metro photo)

(Facebook, Kaohsiung Metro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ridership on the Kaohsiung Metro has declined sharply in recent weeks due to a surge in local COVID-19 infections and an increase in the number of people switching to remote working.

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp, (KRTC) said traffic volume on the city's metro system has been on a downward trend since May 13. The average number of passengers has dropped from 140,000 to 107,500 on workdays and from 200,000 to only about 10,000 on weekends.

As a result, KRTC has adjusted train schedules on weekends and during non-rush hours on workdays. In addition, the times of departure for the last trains from the terminal stations of the Red and Orange MRT lines have been moved one hour earlier to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, KRTC said the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit has observed an even more significant decline in ridership. The average daily number of its passengers was lower than 1,000 last week compared to 12,000 before the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung Metro
Kaohsiung MRT
KRTC
Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit
local cases
domestic cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
2021/05/23 21:59
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/23 16:44

Updated : 2021-05-25 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan