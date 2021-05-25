MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ridership on the Kaohsiung Metro has declined sharply in recent weeks due to a surge in local COVID-19 infections and an increase in the number of people switching to remote working.

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp, (KRTC) said traffic volume on the city's metro system has been on a downward trend since May 13. The average number of passengers has dropped from 140,000 to 107,500 on workdays and from 200,000 to only about 10,000 on weekends.

As a result, KRTC has adjusted train schedules on weekends and during non-rush hours on workdays. In addition, the times of departure for the last trains from the terminal stations of the Red and Orange MRT lines have been moved one hour earlier to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, KRTC said the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit has observed an even more significant decline in ridership. The average daily number of its passengers was lower than 1,000 last week compared to 12,000 before the recent COVID-19 outbreak.