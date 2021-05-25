Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei mayor predicts '3rd wave' of infections by Friday

Ko says nationwide Level 3 alert likely to continue past May 28

  200
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 12:00
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. (Taipei City Government photo)

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday (May 24) predicted that a "third wave" of infections would appear later in the week and said the Level 3 restrictions currently in place across the nation will likely be extended.

As COVID-19 cases continued to surge over the weekend, Ko announced Sunday (May 23) that effective the following day, indoor dining would be banned at all eateries in the city. He also declared that rapid testing stations would be opened at all 20 hospitals in Taiwan that have emergency rooms.

When asked by the media if he thought that the nationwide Level 3 restrictions would be lifted on May 28 as scheduled, Ko said the latest numbers reflect infections that started about a week ago. He predicted that a "third wave" would begin by May 28 (Friday).

If the numbers from this third wave are lower than those of previous waves, it means that the country's epidemic prevention efforts have been effective, said Ko. However, based on the numbers seen so far, Ko said he is "frankly not very optimistic" about the prospect of lifting restrictions on the original end date of May 28, further stating that this "is unlikely."

Ko added that schools are likely to remain closed as well. He said that he will discuss whether or not to lift restrictions with his counterpart, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜).
Level 3 alert
epidemic warning levels
epidemic warning
epidemic control
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
2021/05/24 17:11
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
2021/05/24 12:36
Taipei to ban indoor dining from Monday
Taipei to ban indoor dining from Monday
2021/05/23 18:38
Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts
Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts
2021/05/21 16:59
Maskless Taiwanese will be 'persuaded' before being punished
Maskless Taiwanese will be 'persuaded' before being punished
2021/05/21 16:30

Updated : 2021-05-25 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs
Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs