Taipei mayor predicts '3rd wave' of infections by Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday (May 24) predicted that a "third wave" of infections would appear later in the week and said the Level 3 restrictions currently in place across the nation will likely be extended.

As COVID-19 cases continued to surge over the weekend, Ko announced Sunday (May 23) that effective the following day, indoor dining would be banned at all eateries in the city. He also declared that rapid testing stations would be opened at all 20 hospitals in Taiwan that have emergency rooms.

When asked by the media if he thought that the nationwide Level 3 restrictions would be lifted on May 28 as scheduled, Ko said the latest numbers reflect infections that started about a week ago. He predicted that a "third wave" would begin by May 28 (Friday).

If the numbers from this third wave are lower than those of previous waves, it means that the country's epidemic prevention efforts have been effective, said Ko. However, based on the numbers seen so far, Ko said he is "frankly not very optimistic" about the prospect of lifting restrictions on the original end date of May 28, further stating that this "is unlikely."

Ko added that schools are likely to remain closed as well. He said that he will discuss whether or not to lift restrictions with his counterpart, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜).