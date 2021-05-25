US Department of Defense vows continued military assistance to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday (May 24) that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged.

U.S. President Joseph Biden held a White House summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 21, after which they agreed on the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait and agreed to cooperate more closely on this issue.

When asked at a press conference Monday what South Korea would do in the event of an armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, John Kirby said he could not comment on the issue and it was better to let the South Korean government speak for itself. However, he added that Washington’s Taiwan policy has not changed.

He said that Washington does not want to see a unilateral change to the status quo and that the U.S. will “continue to assist Taiwan in its self-defense” in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

China has ramped up political and military pressure against Taiwan in recent years, with almost daily incursions into the country's air defense identification zone.