Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Asia shares track Wall Street gains amid easing inflation fears

  146
By REUTERS
2021/05/25 12:36
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, starting the week on a positive note following two straight weeks of losses for most major indexes.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, starting the week on a positive note following two straight weeks of losses for most major indexes. (AP photo)

Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday (May 25), tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.81% at a two-week high, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares were up 0.76%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.63%. China's blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 0.22% in morning trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 0.41%.

"Markets were buoyed as data flow didn't live up to the strong-inflation narrative, and amid repeated guidance from senior central bank figures that the current rise in inflation is temporary," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. national activity index reading of 0.24 against expectations above 1, along with dovish comments from Federal Reserve speakers, helped support the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.

Still, after global service sector surveys showed strong growth last Friday, all eyes will be on the release of U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, spurred by gains in tech stocks, with the sector's majors Apple up 1.33% and Microsoft up 2.29%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54% while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.99% and 1.41%, respectively.

Treasury yields, which fell on Monday after a few Fed officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, were little changed. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.6046%, near a two-week low.

Digital currencies bounced back following last week's crypto rout, regaining ground lost during a weekend selloff on news of China's clamp-down on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies.

After shedding 13% on Sunday, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last up 1% on Tuesday at approximately $39,230.

By early Tuesday, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, edged down to 89.779, just above a four-month low. The European single currency was up 0.1% on the day at $1.2222, having gained 1.7% in a month.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.02% to $66.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $68.54 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1,876.66 per ounce.
Asian shares
Asian stocks
stock market

RELATED ARTICLES

Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides
Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides
2021/05/24 12:00
Taiwan stock market index sees record one-day surge
Taiwan stock market index sees record one-day surge
2021/05/18 14:25
Taiwan stock index plunges amid worsening COVID outbreak
Taiwan stock index plunges amid worsening COVID outbreak
2021/05/17 16:46
Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears
Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears
2021/05/14 12:15
Asian shares spooked by US inflation alarm, yield jump
Asian shares spooked by US inflation alarm, yield jump
2021/05/13 10:28

Updated : 2021-05-25 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Experts recommend Taiwan extend its Level 3 restrictions past May 28
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan