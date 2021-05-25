Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

302,000 Taiwanese have received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

Taiwan to distribute new batch of 410,000 AstraZeneca vaccines starting May 27

  497
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 11:22
302,698 adults in Taiwan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

302,698 adults in Taiwan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 300,000 adults in Taiwan have received at least their first COVID-19 shot as of Tuesday (May 25).

In light of the local COVID-19 outbreak, the daily number of people receiving vaccines in the country has multiplied over the last few weeks. According to data compiled by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), 302,698 Taiwanese have received at least their first dose since the rollout began on March 22, including 51,262 Taipei residents and 47,949 New Taipei residents.

The CECC said the two batches of the AstraZeneca vaccines — 117,000 doses purchased directly from the pharmaceutical company and 199,200 doses supplied through COVAX — will likely be used up by Tuesday. Meanwhile, an additional 400,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that Taiwan received May 19, will be distributed to hospitals across the country on Thursday, it said.

To date, only 687 adverse events have been reported among the 302,698 people who have received shots, or around 0.23 percent.
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
local cases
domestic cases
domestic cluster
CECC
vaccination
AstraZeneca vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
2021/05/24 21:00
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42
Taiwan’s Hsinchu City to ban indoor dinning from Tuesday
Taiwan’s Hsinchu City to ban indoor dinning from Tuesday
2021/05/24 15:47
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45

Updated : 2021-05-25 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs
Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs