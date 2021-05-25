302,000 Taiwanese have received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

302,698 adults in Taiwan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 302,698 adults in Taiwan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 300,000 adults in Taiwan have received at least their first COVID-19 shot as of Tuesday (May 25).

In light of the local COVID-19 outbreak, the daily number of people receiving vaccines in the country has multiplied over the last few weeks. According to data compiled by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), 302,698 Taiwanese have received at least their first dose since the rollout began on March 22, including 51,262 Taipei residents and 47,949 New Taipei residents.

The CECC said the two batches of the AstraZeneca vaccines — 117,000 doses purchased directly from the pharmaceutical company and 199,200 doses supplied through COVAX — will likely be used up by Tuesday. Meanwhile, an additional 400,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that Taiwan received May 19, will be distributed to hospitals across the country on Thursday, it said.

To date, only 687 adverse events have been reported among the 302,698 people who have received shots, or around 0.23 percent.