Rains bring 12.1 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs

30 weather stations recorded over 100 millimeters of rainfall Monday

  1067
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 10:51
Feitsui Reservoir. (Taipei Feitsui Reservoir Administration image)

Feitsui Reservoir. (Taipei Feitsui Reservoir Administration image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The start of the long-awaited plum rains have brought 12.1 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's parched reservoirs.

A weather front that arrived in Taiwan Monday (May 24) generated convective cloud systems that brought heavy downpours to many parts of the country. By 5 p.m. that evening, Feitsui Reservoir, Shihmen Reservoir, Xinshan Reservoir, Yongheshan Reservoir, Baoshan Reservoir, and Second Baoshan Reservoir had all received an inflow of water.

Over 30 weather stations across the country registered over 100 millimeters of rainfall that day, amounting to 12.1 million cubic meters added to the nation's reservoirs, the equivalent to one day of water consumption, according to a statement issued by the Water Resources Agency (WRA). Feitsui Reservoir in New Taipei saw the largest inflow, with 84.9 mm of rain bringing 9 million m³ of water.

In second place was Taoyuan's Shihmen Reservoir, which reported 19.5 mm of rain, contributing 2.5 million m³ of water, enough or two days of consumption. However, this only filled 9.55 percent of its storage capacity.

Meanwhile, Miaoli County's Yongheshan Reservoir recorded 10 mm of rainfall, which translates to 100,000 m³ of water. Hsinchu County's Baoshan and Second Baoshan Resvervoirs saw 4.5 mm of rain, which provided 50,000 m³.

Despite the rain, water levels are still extremely low at many of the country's reservoirs south of Hsinchu. According to the WRA, Second Baoshan is down to 2.6 percent of capacity, Yongheshan has dropped to 2.1 percent, Miaoli County's Liyutan Reservoir has plunged to 1.6 percent, and Taichung's Deji Reservoir has plummeted to 1.1 percent.
Updated : 2021-05-25 12:01 GMT+08:00

