Embark on a gastronomic journey to Korea at 7-Eleven with an all-new Korean menu from 7-SELECT

A selection of new and improved Korean-inspired dishes is launching island-wide across 7-Eleven stores on 26 May, with ingredients directly sourced from Korea. Look out for crowd-pleasing favourites such as Kimchi Jiggae and Jajangmyeon as well as the debut of an original and exclusive fusion sandwich!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 May 2021 - Next stop on 7-Eleven's culinary tour around Asia is Korea – the land of K-pop, K-beauty and of course, K-food! Say annyeonghaseyo to 7-Eleven's range of new and tasty delights coming your way! Whether you're looking for a light bite, a grab-and-go snack or something heartier, 7-Eleven has you covered.









Enjoy a taste of Korea with these all-new and improved additions to our menu

The first of our brand-new dishes is a family favourite in every Korean household and a must-order at Korean restaurants. 7-SELECT Kimchi Jiggae (Usual Price $4.50) is a Korean stew with a spicy kick, featuring kimchi and tofu in a chicken broth. Made with a generous serving of gochujang sauce brought in specially from Korea, this hug in a bowl is the perfect balance of sweet, sour and spicy flavours!

Another dish making its debut at 7-Eleven is 7-SELECT Korean Jajangmyeon (Usual Price $4). This popular and authentic dish boasts firm yet tender fresh egg noodles topped with chunjang – a black bean sauce imported from Korea – and fragrant spring onions for a salty yet slightly sweet taste.

If you're looking for something truly unique, try a 7-SELECT Kimchi Chicken & Omelette Sandwich (Usual Price $3.50), a first-of-its kind Korean-inspired sandwich that includes a crunchy kimchi filling made from pickled onions, cabbage and carrots combined with light and fluffy egg omelette. This ideal breakfast bite or afternoon snack tastes great warmed up or chilled.

We're also relaunching a popular item from our menu – if you liked our 7-SELECT Korean Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteok-bokki) (Usual Price $3.50) previously, you'll love the improved recipe. We've now added spicy gochujang sauce and rice cakes imported directly from Korea for an even more authentic flavour. The packaging has also been given an upgrade allowing customers to reheat the contents more evenly and conveniently. From 26 May – 22 June 2021, you can also enjoy $0.50 off when you buy it with any featured 7-SELECT Korean item!





Quick and tasty K-food classics

Not forgetting these other Korean delights on the menu that are available from 2 Jun onwards:

7-SELECT Korean Army Stew (Usual Price $4.50) - a rich, spicy broth made with marinated chicken and noodles, topped with an array of vegetables and tofu. This hearty, satisfying dish will be sure to satisfy any hunger pangs you may have anytime throughout the day.

7-SELECT Bibimbap (Usual Price $3.90) - our take on one of Korea's most popular and well-loved dishes. This delicious rice bowl is topped with vegetables, meat and egg as well as a sizeable serving of spicy gochujang sauce.

7-SELECT Chicken Bulgogi Wrap (Usual Price $2.90) - a soft tortilla wrap filled with flavourful chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and soy sauce. Perfect if you're in a hurry and need something quick to eat on the go.

For more detail on launch dates and the promotion, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date 7-SELECT Kimchi Jiggae $4.50 Get $0.50 off 7-SELECT Korean Spicy Rice Cakes with purchase of any other 7-SELECT Korean food items 26 May – 22 Jun 2021 26 May 2021 7-SELECT Korean Jajangmyeon $4 7-SELECT Kimchi Chicken & Omelette Sandwich $3.50 7-SELECT Korean Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteok-bokki) $3.20 7-SELECT Korean Army Stew $4.50 2 Jun 2021 7-SELECT Bibimbap $3.90 7-SELECT Chicken Bulgogi Wrap $2.90





More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!





About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





#7-Eleven