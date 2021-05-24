Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan

6-year-old girl spotted on 7th-floor ledge of apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo) 6-year-old girl spotted on 7th-floor ledge of apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwanese already on edge over a massive surge in local COVID-19 cases, netizens were spooked at the sight of a young girl playing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment late last week in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City.

On May 21, photos were posted on the Facebook group Baoyuan Commune (抱怨公社) showing a young girl standing on a narrow ledge while clinging to a windowsill of an apartment tower. At 11:50 a.m. that morning, police in Taoyuan's Guishan District received a report of a six-year-old girl standing on the ledge of a seventh-floor apartment, reported NOWNews.

Police rushed to the scene, but when they arrived, they were informed that a neighbor had managed to pull the girl to safety. After an investigation, police concluded that the girl had snuck out onto the ledge when her grandmother, who was caring for her, became distracted.

Once out on the precipice, the girl was unable to climb back inside. Bystanders who witnessed the incident quickly alerted a neighbor, who has able to pull her to safety. Police warned the grandmother to pay more attention to the girl's movements and properly secure all doors and windows.

They also filed a report with Taoyuan's Center for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention.

Over 30 netizens left comments expressing shock and concern for the child:

"Wow.. stunt performance? Peekaboo? That almost scared me to death."

"Future Spider-Man?"

"Are the parents dead?"

"My heart almost leaped out of my chest."

"I can't laugh when looking at this. She is just lucky she didn't fall off. The adult failed to watch her properly. I guarantee the second time they won't be so lucky."



Girl spotted on ledge of seventh-floor apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)