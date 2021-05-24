Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan

Netizens spooked by sight of 6-year-old girl standing on ledge of 7th-floor apartment

  3077
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 18:28
6-year-old girl spotted on 7th-floor ledge of apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

6-year-old girl spotted on 7th-floor ledge of apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwanese already on edge over a massive surge in local COVID-19 cases, netizens were spooked at the sight of a young girl playing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment late last week in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City.

On May 21, photos were posted on the Facebook group Baoyuan Commune (抱怨公社) showing a young girl standing on a narrow ledge while clinging to a windowsill of an apartment tower. At 11:50 a.m. that morning, police in Taoyuan's Guishan District received a report of a six-year-old girl standing on the ledge of a seventh-floor apartment, reported NOWNews.

Police rushed to the scene, but when they arrived, they were informed that a neighbor had managed to pull the girl to safety. After an investigation, police concluded that the girl had snuck out onto the ledge when her grandmother, who was caring for her, became distracted.

Once out on the precipice, the girl was unable to climb back inside. Bystanders who witnessed the incident quickly alerted a neighbor, who has able to pull her to safety. Police warned the grandmother to pay more attention to the girl's movements and properly secure all doors and windows.

They also filed a report with Taoyuan's Center for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention.

Over 30 netizens left comments expressing shock and concern for the child:

"Wow.. stunt performance? Peekaboo? That almost scared me to death."

"Future Spider-Man?"

"Are the parents dead?"

"My heart almost leaped out of my chest."

"I can't laugh when looking at this. She is just lucky she didn't fall off. The adult failed to watch her properly. I guarantee the second time they won't be so lucky."

Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Girl spotted on ledge of seventh-floor apartment. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)
child neglect
child safety
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45
Taiwan golfer bags first LPGA win at Pure Silk Championship
Taiwan golfer bags first LPGA win at Pure Silk Championship
2021/05/24 11:03
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/24 10:55
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
2021/05/24 10:33
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/23 16:44

Updated : 2021-05-24 22:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert