Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Taroko National Park Headquarters on Monday (May 24) announced the closure of several hiking trails in an attempt to discourage the public from going out amid the country’s recent COVID-19 spike, CNA reported.

The headquarters said that in accordance with the national parks’ crowd control measures for the Level 3 alert, trails to Mt. Hehuan Main Peak, Mt. Shimen, Mt. Hehuan North and West peaks, and Mt. Pingfeng will be closed from now until the end of the alert.

The Forestry Bureau’s Dongshih Forest District Office had previously closed the trails to Mt. Hehuan East Peak and Mt. Hehuanjian.

In addition, the Yushan National Park closed the Walami Trail in Hualien County on Sunday.

The park administration said that police are stationed at the entrance of the Walami Trail to stop hikers from entering.



(Facebook, Kathy Chung photo)