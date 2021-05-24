Alexa
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID

French banking group becomes 14th financial institution in Taiwan to report COVID cases

  739
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 16:42
(Taipei 101 photo)

(Taipei 101 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French banking group BNP Paribas confirmed Monday (May 24) that an employee at its office in Taipei 101 has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to BNP, an employee at its Taipei branch office on the 79th floor of the iconic tower took sick leave on Thursday (May 20) after feeling unwell. He was later diagnosed with COVID-19, and his coworkers who had close contact with him were placed in quarantine.

BNP stressed that the employee in question does not interact with customers on a regular basis and that its offices on the 78th, 79th, and 80th floors have all been fully disinfected. It also said the company began a business continuity plan on May 16 and is allowing 40 percent of its employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, Taipei 101 stated that it has disinfected all public spaces and elevators in the building. It said the number of office workers entering the building is now 85 percent below normal levels.

With its employee's COVID-19 diagnosis, BNP became the 14th financial institution in Taiwan to report cases of the disease. The other 13 companies are Fubon, Cathay, CTBC, Shin Kong, Hua Nan, First, E.Sun, EnTie, the Taiwan Cooperative Bank, SinoPac Securities, Capital Securities, China Development Financial, and Bank of Taiwan.
