Nursing home in Taipei sees COVID cluster

Incident sees more than 30 seniors, staff members infected

  3086
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 15:07
COVID sanitization in Taipei

COVID sanitization in Taipei (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A nursing home in Taipei has reported a COVID-19 cluster, becoming the second such facility in the capital to record infections since the Level 3 alert was declared on May 15.

The outbreak at a facility in Xinyi District saw a resident fall ill on May 19 and on 21. The two seniors were confirmed with the coronavirus and are being treated at the Taipei City Hospital Zhongxiao Branch, according to the Taipei City Department of Social Welfare.

Another 25 residents and nine staff members at the long-term care facility also tested positive following a round of rapid testing. The rest of the workers have been placed under quarantine.

An infected employee found to have traveled to Wanhua District, Taipei's COVID hotspot, on May 10 is believed to be the source of the cluster. The city government has conducted triage at the nursing home, transferring the vulnerable seniors to other quarantine centers or medical institutions as disinfection is carried out.

A nursing home in Wanhua District reported that one resident had become infected last week. The case contracted the virus while being treated for another illness at Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch.
Updated : 2021-05-24 18:04 GMT+08:00

