Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 24) reported 339 new coronavirus cases, six deaths, and 256 cases added from previous days.

At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 339 new coronavirus cases, including five imported infections and 334 local cases, the highest amount reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic in Taiwan. Chen also announced six deaths and 256 cases added retroactively, resulting in a total of 595 cases reported that day.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 157 males and 177 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 10 to 23. Of the cases, 177 were in New Taipei City (43 in Banqiao District), 99 in Taipei (38 in Wanhua District), 19 in Taoyuan City, 12 in Changhua County, seven each in Keelung and Taichung, five in Kaohsiung, three each in Pingtung County and Tainan City, and one each in Nantou and Hsinchu counties.

The 256 retroactively added cases include 157 males and 99 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 14 to May 22. Of these cases, 148 were in Taipei City (76 Wanhua District), 99 in New Taipei City (34 in Banqiao District), six in Taoyuan City, two in Miaoli County, and one in Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations found that 200 cases had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua, with 34 associated with tea parlors in that district. Another six cases are members of the Lions Club International group, and six are tied to a fruit seller.

There are 105 cases still under investigation, with 138 from other known sources and 101 from unknown sources.

COVID deaths

Chen said that among the coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday, case No. 1,860 was a woman in her 70s with a history of chronic diseases, including gastric cancer. She was tested on May 14, diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 17, and died on May 19.

Case No. 2,476 was a man in his 70s with a history of chronic ailments, including a malignant tumor on his tonsil. On May 17, he sought medical attention after developing a fever, was diagnosed with the virus on May 19, and died May 21.

Case No. 2,720 was a man in his 60s who developed a cough on May 15 and sought medical attention on May 16. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 20 and died on May 22.

Case No. 2,825 was a man in his 60s with a history of chronic diseases, including hypertension and liver cirrhosis. He developed a fever on May 17, was diagnosed with the disease May 20, and died on May 22.

Case No. 4,162 was a woman in her 60s who suffered from chronic conditions such as diabetes and hepatitis B. On May 21, she experienced muscle soreness, shortness of breath, and pneumonia.

She underwent testing for the virus that day and died on May 22. However, her positive COVID-19 test result did not come back until May 23.

Case No. 4,284 was a man in his 60s who had recently engaged in activities in Wanhua District. On May 22, he died suddenly and was tested for the virus, with his positive test result arriving on May 23.

Imported cases

As for the five imported cases reported Monday, one was from the Philippines, one from Nepal, and three from India. All arrived in Taiwan between May 9 and 22.

Case No. 4,466 is a Filipino male in his 30s, case No. 4,613 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from Nepal, and cases 4,773, 4,902, and 4,914 are all Taiwanese men ranging from their 20s to their 50s who recently returned from India.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 364,911 COVID-19 tests, with 325,070 coming back negative. Out of the 4,917 confirmed cases, 1,116 were imported, 3,748 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

Nine persons were removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 29 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The CECC urges the public to adopt personal protective habits such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and mask-wearing. It also recommends reducing unnecessary movement and gatherings as well as avoiding crowded places or areas with a high risk of COVID transmission.