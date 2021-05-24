Alexa
Taiwan’s power supply to be stretched over next 5 days

Unusually high temperatures, more people staying home raising energy consumption

  1320
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 14:38
Power plants in Taichung 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s power supply is expected to remain strained over the next five days as generators at four power plants around the country are going through scheduled yearly maintenance.

Blistering heat combined with people working and studying from home due to the recent domestic coronavirus surge has caused energy consumption to skyrocket over the past few weeks, CNA reported. According to Taipower, the energy grid has flashed yellow, meaning reserve capacity hovers between 6-10 percent, four days in a row since May 18.

The state-owned power company said the energy supply is expected to remain in the “yellow” for the next five days, while peak hourly electricity consumption is forecasted to be around 37.5 million kilowatts.

Maintenance work at power plants in Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Taoyuan is also expected to affect the grid. The No. 4 oil-fired generator (∼500,000 kW capacity) at the Hsieh-ho Power Plant in Keelung is set to finish maintenance on June 17, while maintenance on the No. 2 gas-fired generator (∼445,000 kW capacity) at the Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung is slated to be completed June 28.

Work at the No. 6 gas-fired generator (∼550,000 kW capacity) at the Dalin Power Plant in Kaohsiung is scheduled to be finished by July 11, whereas the No. 6 gas-fired generator (∼725,000 kW capacity) at Tatan Power Plant in Taoyuan is expected to be completed by July 19.

In the meantime, Taipower has stepped up electricity purchases from private power companies as well as asked businesses that use the most power to cut consumption after 4 p.m. when solar power no longer adds to the grid.
Taiwan power supply
Taipower
Taiwan power crunch

Updated : 2021-05-24 18:04 GMT+08:00

