Extremely heavy rain warning issued for 14 cities, counties across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Extremely heavy rain advisories have been issued for 14 cities and counties across Taiwan Monday (May 24) due to a strong convection cloud system in the afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said extremely heavy downpours can be expected in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, and mountainous areas in Yilan County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Hualien County.

Residents in these areas should take care and bring rainwear with them when venturing outside. They should also be on the alert for lightning and gusty winds.

Under the CWB's advisory system, an extremely heavy rain advisory is issued when accumulated rainfall is expected to exceed 100 millimeters in three hours or 200 mm over a 24-hour period.