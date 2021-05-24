Taipei opens 20 rapid testing stations across city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Monday (May 24) opened 20 rapid testing stations to better detect COVID-19 cases in the 11 other districts of the city beyond the Wanhua hotspot.

At a press conference on Sunday (May 23), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced that all 20 hospitals in the city with an emergency room would open a rapid screening station on Monday. The stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to enable persons who have come in contact with confirmed cases or have overt symptoms to undergo rapid testing for the virus.

Ko said that the four testing stations set up in Wanhua have tested 1,299 people, with 8.47 percent testing positive for COVID-19. Ko said the high positivity rate indicates that community transmission is still ongoing and that testing should be expanded to the rest of the city.

The mayor pointed out that the absence of symptoms does not mean that there is no infection, but usually the lack of symptoms means that the amount of virus is low and the infectivity is low. He then stressed, "I still want to appeal to residents to only come if they have symptoms. These tests are not for your peace of mind."

The following are the hospitals where rapid testing stations have been set up: