Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei

On-site dining banned in several cities, counties amid rise in local COVID infections

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 12:45
A sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has initiated remote working for its employees in Taipei and New Taipei in response to the increasing local COVID-19 infections in the twin cities.

Foxconn announced Sunday (May 23) that all employees living or working in Taipei and New Taipei will be asked to work from home until May 30. Only essential production workers will be allowed to enter factories in the area, it said.

Foxconn said locations in other cities and counties have adopted either a compartmentalized or remote working model. It stressed that the health of its employees remains its number one priority.

Amid Taiwan's worst local outbreak since the pandemic began, Taipei and New Taipei have consistently recorded more daily infections than any other areas in the country.

On Sunday, both cities imposed a ban on indoor dining to curb the spread of the virus. The measure has also been adopted by Taoyuan, Yilan, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Chiayi, Yunlin, Pingtung, Changhua, and Penghu counties.
