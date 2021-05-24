Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan golfer bags first LPGA win at Pure Silk Championship

Hsu Wei-ling says she had waited 7 years for her first LPGA victory

  303
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/24 11:03
Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (Facebook, LPGA photo)

Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (Facebook, LPGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) earned her first career LPGA victory at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia, Sunday (May 23) after a brilliant performance.

With Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn holding a two-shot lead on the 15th hole during the final round of the tournament, the 26-year-old New Taipei resident sunk an eagle to flip the leaderboard and extended her lead with a birdie at the 16th. She was able to maintain the top spot and finish two shots clear of Jutanugarn.

Hsu will take home US$195,000 and have an access to the U.S. Women's Open scheduled for June 3-6 in San Francisco.

Speaking at a post-round interview, an emotional Hsu said she had been waiting for her first LPGA victory for seven years. “Somehow I just cried so hard [at] the last hole, but I feel happy. Just happy,” she said.

Prior to the game, Hsu had words of encouragement for her home country, which is battling its worst local COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. She said she wanted to boost the Taiwanese spirits by securing a win, and she was able to do just that.
golf
Taiwan athletes
LPGA
Hsu Wei-ling
Taiwanese athletes
sports

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside look at NCKU’s innovative broadcasting of Taiwan's intercollegiate games
Inside look at NCKU’s innovative broadcasting of Taiwan's intercollegiate games
2021/05/05 20:04
Rural schools on Taiwan's Penghu Islands hold rare sports meet
Rural schools on Taiwan's Penghu Islands hold rare sports meet
2021/04/29 16:16
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
2021/04/20 11:16
US scholar claims MLB All-Star Game could save Taiwan
US scholar claims MLB All-Star Game could save Taiwan
2021/04/16 16:46
Japanese student emerges as soccer star in Taiwan
Japanese student emerges as soccer star in Taiwan
2021/04/08 16:37

Updated : 2021-05-24 13:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'
Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'
One of 13 infected tour bus passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan
One of 13 infected tour bus passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan