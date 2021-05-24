Taiwan golfer bags first LPGA win at Pure Silk Championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) earned her first career LPGA victory at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia, Sunday (May 23) after a brilliant performance.

With Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn holding a two-shot lead on the 15th hole during the final round of the tournament, the 26-year-old New Taipei resident sunk an eagle to flip the leaderboard and extended her lead with a birdie at the 16th. She was able to maintain the top spot and finish two shots clear of Jutanugarn.

Hsu will take home US$195,000 and have an access to the U.S. Women's Open scheduled for June 3-6 in San Francisco.

Speaking at a post-round interview, an emotional Hsu said she had been waiting for her first LPGA victory for seven years. “Somehow I just cried so hard [at] the last hole, but I feel happy. Just happy,” she said.

Prior to the game, Hsu had words of encouragement for her home country, which is battling its worst local COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. She said she wanted to boost the Taiwanese spirits by securing a win, and she was able to do just that.