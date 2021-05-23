Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China’s Wanda dumps AMC shares, departs from company's board

Dalian Wanda Group had acquired the theater chain in 2012

  168
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/23 20:30
AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Dalian Wanda Group announced on Sunday (May 23) that following a massive selloff of shares, it would completely withdraw from the board of directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest movie theater chain in the world.

As of now, Wanda has sold US$1.476 billion worth of its shares in AMC, leaving its stake in the latter at 0.002%, according to CNA. The company began its selloffs on May 13 in a series of rounds, causing the stock price of AMC to slide.

The theater chain’s stock had risen by 160 percent in the past 12 months, largely due to the Reddit-based stock trading group WallStreetBets and its impact on the stock market earlier this year, per The Wall Street Journal.

AMC issued a statement on Wanda’s withdrawal from its board, thanking Wanda for its help over the last 10 years and writing that the company has always been “AMC’s best shareholder.”

In 2012, Wang Jianlin (王健林) acquired 100 percent of AMC’s equity for US$2.6 billion. Under Wanda’s stewardship, AMC became the world’s largest movie theater chain, with US$500 million of investment made in equipment upgrades, per CNA.

The AMC acquisition represented the first purchase in an overseas buying spree that saw Wanda purchase other Hollywood businesses, including production company Legendary Entertainment.

At his high-water mark, Wang Jianlin was one of the 10 richest people in China, though the mogul fell afoul of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after stating that as long as Wanda enters an industry, "state-owned enterprises do not have the opportunity to be the boss.”

Wanda was subsequently warned by the CCP to reduce its overseas holdings, and it has in recent years sold off US$3.3 billion in foreign holdings, according to incomplete statistics cited by CNA. The company is also currently experiencing a debt crisis, as its once-booming business has slowed.
AMC
Wanda
China
U.S.
China in Hollywood

RELATED ARTICLES

UK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea
UK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea
2021/05/23 02:00
Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite repeated attempts
Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite repeated attempts
2021/05/22 20:00
US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
2021/05/22 15:51
Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'
Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'
2021/05/22 13:23
China seeks to exploit Taiwan's COVID outbreak for political ends
China seeks to exploit Taiwan's COVID outbreak for political ends
2021/05/22 10:00

Updated : 2021-05-23 23:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips