Taiwan’s Taichung puts forward economic relief measures amid outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) announced a new package of relief measures for businesses and vendors who were ordered to shut down after the city imposed a Level 3 COVID-19 alert level, CNA reported.

Since the pandemic situation escalated in the country, the Taichung City Government has suspended the operations of all night markets, 23 other categories of facilities and businesses, claw machine arcades, and banned indoor dinning. Only take-out and food delivery services are allowed.

Lu announced during the city’s COVID-19 press conference on Sunday that the city has put forward 10 relief measures for those affected by the suspension of their business operations.

The mayor announced rent waivers for night market vendors from May 15 to June 8 as well as a maximum of two months' salaries for workers impacted by the pandemic, among other measures.