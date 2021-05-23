Taipei to ban indoor dining from Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Sunday (May 23) that starting from Monday, indoor dining will be banned in the city, CNA reported.

Ko said during Sunday’s COVID-19 press conference that the four rapid-testing centers in the city tested a total of 1,299 people on Saturday, with a positive rate of 8.47 percent reported, which was a slight rise compared to previous results.

Citing the lowest positive rate recently seen, 4.6 percent, which was recorded a few days ago, the mayor said the current figures showed the pandemic was not yet on a downward trend. He added there has been a certain amount of community transmission in the city, especially in Wanhua District.

As the pandemic is not easing as soon as expected, more stringent mandates are called for, he said. Beginning Monday, all indoor dining services, which include drinks vendors, breakfast shops, restaurants, eateries, coffee shops, food courts in shopping malls, and night markets, will be banned. Only take-out and food delivery services will be allowed, the mayor added.

He went on to say that removing masks to eat and chat is an easy way to spread disease.