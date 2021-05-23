Alexa
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan

First TSMC-funded testing station expected to be ready Wednesday in Tainan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/23 16:44
A contactless rapid COVID-19 testing station designed by Industrial Technology Research Institute. (ITRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will donate eight "contactless" rapid COVID-19 testing stations across the country to help speed up the COVID-19 screening process.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (May 23), Tainan Deputy Mayor Tai Chein (戴謙) said the TSMC Charity Foundation has offered to provide funds to set up eight contactless rapid testing stations across Taiwan, with the first expected to be ready in Tainan on Wednesday. He said people will be able to self-test themselves for the virus or undergo testing administered by health workers at the stations.

Tai pointed out that each COVID-19 test can be completed within 25 minutes at these sites, with the result coming back on the same day. He said the addition of these facilities will not only offer protection for health personnel but also minimize the chance of transmission clusters within local tech companies.

According to TSMC, the eight contactless rapid COVID-19 testing stations will be established in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Changhua, and Tainan. It said the facilities have high mobility and are installed with air conditioners and ultraviolet light to kill microorganisms.
Updated : 2021-05-23 18:05 GMT+08:00

