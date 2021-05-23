Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan announces 457 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

Latest infections include 170 cases retroactively added for last week

  6481
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News
2021/05/23 14:37
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 23) reported a total of 457 local COVID-19 cases, including 170 retroactively added for the past week.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the 287 domestic cases confirmed Sunday were comprised of 138 males and 149 females between the ages of five and 90. He said the new cases were scattered across 16 cities and counties, with New Taipei and Taipei remaining hot spots for the disease and each recording 142 and 77 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Taoyuan City registered 23; Pingtung and Nantou Counties registered eight each; Yilan County recorded six; Keelung City, Taichung City, and Changhua County recorded five each; Tainan City recorded two; and Hualien County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Yunlin County recorded one each.

Chen explained that the 170 extra for the past week was the result of slow reporting of numbers and that these cases began experiencing COVID-19 symtpoms between April 25 and May 22. They were scattered across six cities and counties, with 88 cases reported in Taipei and 73 in New Taipei.

A preliminary investigation has found a correlation between the new local cases and previously confirmed cases, with 25 related to the tea parlor cluster infection and surrounding area in Taipei's Wanhua District, 11 related to a fruit seller, and five tied to an organization that Chen did not name. There are 66 cases still under investigation, with 119 from known sources and 70 from unknown sources.

Among the new confirmed local cases, six new deaths were reported. They are five men and one woman between the ages of 50 and 80. Five of them had suffered from chronic diseases.

In addition to the high number of additional domestic cases, Taiwan also reported three imported cases from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Denmark. The cases include an Indonesian male in his 20s, a Filipino migrant worker in his 40s, and a Danish citizen in his 40s.

The new cases reported Sunday brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan to 4,322, of which 3,158 have been confirmed as domestic. Up until now, 23 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.
COVID-19 cases
local cases
domestic cases
domestic cluster
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 13 infected bus tour passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan
One of 13 infected bus tour passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/22 17:49
Taiwan health minister rejects COVID 'explosion' fears
Taiwan health minister rejects COVID 'explosion' fears
2021/05/22 15:58
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply
2021/05/22 15:41
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
2021/05/22 14:59
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
2021/05/21 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-23 16:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan's health minister calls on public to stay home during critical COVID weekend
Taiwan's health minister calls on public to stay home during critical COVID weekend