McDonald's Taiwan stops accepting cash for online deliveries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's has temporarily stopped accepting cash payments for its online delivery service to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

As Taiwan continues to observe a surge in local COVID-19 cases, the popular fast food chain announced Saturday (May 22) that its McDelivery service will only accept payments with credit cards from now until May 28. It said the measure can help reduce contact between food deliverers and customers by eliminating the handling of cash.

McDonald's pointed out that online customers also have the option of a "contact-free" delivery service and that they can ask deliverers to leave their meals at a designated drop-off point. It added that the credit-cards-only policy does not apply to people who pick up their meals at its restaurants or via drive-thru.

McDonald's suspended indoor dining at all locations across the country on Wednesday after Level 3 epidemic prevention restrictions were imposed nationwide until May 28 in response to the local COVID-19 outbreak. It also began requiring all take-out customers to provide their contact information.