Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

COVID reaches Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan

Two aides of prominent DPP lawmaker infected

  609
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/22 19:22
Legislator Lo Chih-cheng beginning his home quarantine Friday (Facebook, Lo Chih-cheng photo) 

Legislator Lo Chih-cheng beginning his home quarantine Friday (Facebook, Lo Chih-cheng photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The recent COVID-19 surge in Taiwan has also reached the center of its political life, with two aides to a prominent member of the Legislative Yuan confirmed as having been infected, reports said Saturday (May 22).

The first to be diagnosed with the virus lived in Wanhua, the Taipei City district seen as the center of the current outbreak, CNA reported. The patient worked for lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), a prominent academic and member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lo himself tested negative for the virus and went into home quarantine Friday (May 21), but a second aide was informed of a positive test result Saturday. The person was in charge of administrative work inside his office and had not been directly involved in committee work or in the review of legislative proposals, Lo said on his Facebook page.

Two other aides were staying at home awaiting tests, but neither of them had shown any symptoms of a coronavirus infection, according to Lo.

The legislator told his followers that they should not worry about him, since he had tested negative, but he advised journalists or others who might have visited his office after May 8 to self-monitor their health.
COVID-19
domestic infections
Lo Chih-cheng
Legislative Yuan
legislative aides
quarantine
Wanhua cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
2021/05/21 20:40
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
2021/05/21 18:02
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
2021/05/21 17:45
Taipei Zoo's rare animals come out of hiding due to pandemic
Taipei Zoo's rare animals come out of hiding due to pandemic
2021/05/21 16:51
Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules
Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules
2021/05/21 16:42

Updated : 2021-05-22 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week