COVID reaches Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The recent COVID-19 surge in Taiwan has also reached the center of its political life, with two aides to a prominent member of the Legislative Yuan confirmed as having been infected, reports said Saturday (May 22).

The first to be diagnosed with the virus lived in Wanhua, the Taipei City district seen as the center of the current outbreak, CNA reported. The patient worked for lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), a prominent academic and member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lo himself tested negative for the virus and went into home quarantine Friday (May 21), but a second aide was informed of a positive test result Saturday. The person was in charge of administrative work inside his office and had not been directly involved in committee work or in the review of legislative proposals, Lo said on his Facebook page.

Two other aides were staying at home awaiting tests, but neither of them had shown any symptoms of a coronavirus infection, according to Lo.

The legislator told his followers that they should not worry about him, since he had tested negative, but he advised journalists or others who might have visited his office after May 8 to self-monitor their health.

