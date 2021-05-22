Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC, Nanya, Wistron confirm COVID infections among Taiwanese employees

Seven local financial institutions report employee infections, highly contagious COVID variant circulating

  738
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/22 18:17
(TSMC photo)

(TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) employee has tested positive for COVID-19, one of several infections reported by Taiwanese manufacturers, including DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp, iPhone assembler Wistron Corp., and information technology service provider Systex.

The company said the employee was home quarantined on Sunday (May 16) following exposure to a confirmed case over the weekend, before learning the test result. A dozen employees in close contact with the infected individual are undergoing 14-day home quarantine but it will not affect operations, the company statement read.

It is not the company's first coronavirus case. In early April, a TSMC employee recovered from the infection after treatment at a hospital and 30 employees who had come into contact with the individual all tested negative for the virus.

TSMC is the world's leading semiconductor foundry, with over 50 percent of the global market. It is known for manufacturing chips for customers such as Apple, Qualcomm, HiSilicon, and Nvidia.

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) confirmed on Friday (May 21) that an employee contracted the virus from family members and pandemic prevention measures were implemented to curb the spread of infections.

Information technology service provider Systex (精誠科技) stated a day earlier that an employee had been infected, though the symptoms were mild. Ten other staff members in close contact with the individual are undergoing home quarantine before receiving their test results. The company has twice disinfected the facility and office since then.

On May 17, Taiwan electronics manufacturer Pegatron (和碩) confirmed that an employee at its headquarters in Taipei's Beitou District had tested positive for the virus following a regular health check-up at a local hospital. However, the company said later in the week the employee's RNA test result was negative — even so, the rigid rules for COVID-19 prevention remained in place.

Wistron Corp. (緯創), a Taiwan assembler for Apple, said that an employee working at its Xizhi office in New Taipei City had been infected and all staff members working on the same floor had worked from home since last week, with no expected impact on its business.

In response to the recent wave of local cases, many Taiwan technology companies introduced home working from May 15, including the leading mobile chipmaker MediaTek. Flexible working hours and employees going into the office at different times have also been introduced to minimize exposure, after taking on board Central Epidemic Command Center advice.

A highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain is now circulating around Taiwan, leading to a triple-digit increase of local cases for the eighth day. In addition to the technology companies, seven local financial institutions have reported infections among employees as of May 21, including: Cathay Financial Holdings, Fubon Financial Holdings, Taiwan Corporative Holdings, Entie Bank, Bank SinoPac, China Life, and Capital Securities, UDN reported.
TSMC
Pegatron
Nanya Technology
Systex
Wistron
COVID 19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting Olympics this summer, poll finds
Over 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting Olympics this summer, poll finds
2021/05/22 08:45
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
2021/05/21 20:40
Taiwan’s TSMC to raise MCU production to alleviate automotive chip shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC to raise MCU production to alleviate automotive chip shortage
2021/05/21 19:29
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
2021/05/21 18:02
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
2021/05/21 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-22 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan reports 321 new local COVID cases, 400 added from last week
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide