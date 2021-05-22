Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

One of 13 infected bus tour passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan

Two latest casualties takes total number of COVID-related deaths in Taiwan to 17

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/22 17:49
13 members of a tour group tested positive for COVID, one of them passed away 

13 members of a tour group tested positive for COVID, one of them passed away  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the two latest individuals to die from COVID-19 related symptoms went on a bus tour that saw 13 passengers infected, reports said Saturday (May 22).

The man, in his 70s, took part in a May 7-8 bus tour with 42 other people, CNA reported. Because one member of the tour group tested positive, the man was listed as a contact on May 18.

He was tested on May 19, but died Friday (May 21) evening, before his test showed he had been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Of the 42 tour group members, 13 have tested positive for COVID.

Though the dead man’s relatives did not show any symptoms of the virus, they were also asked to quarantine. The CECC did not reveal any details about the sites the tour group visited on their two-day journey, but emphasized they had not been on a religious pilgrimage.

The other COVID patient whose death was announced Saturday was a man in his 80s. It was not yet clear how he had been infected, the CECC said. He had started coughing and developed a fever the evening of May 19 and died the following day.

His relatives said he had not visited Wanhua, the district of Taipei City worst hit by the current outbreak, and had not been listed as a contact of any COVID case.

The two latest casualties took the total number of COVID-related deaths in Taiwan to 17.
COVID-19
cluster
domestic infections
Covid deaths
CECC
bus passengers
bus travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
2021/05/21 20:40
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
2021/05/21 18:02
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
2021/05/21 17:45
Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts
Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts
2021/05/21 16:59
Taipei Zoo's rare animals come out of hiding due to pandemic
Taipei Zoo's rare animals come out of hiding due to pandemic
2021/05/21 16:51

Updated : 2021-05-22 18:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan