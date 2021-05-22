One of 13 infected bus tour passengers dies of COVID in Taiwan

13 members of a tour group tested positive for COVID, one of them passed away 13 members of a tour group tested positive for COVID, one of them passed away (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the two latest individuals to die from COVID-19 related symptoms went on a bus tour that saw 13 passengers infected, reports said Saturday (May 22).

The man, in his 70s, took part in a May 7-8 bus tour with 42 other people, CNA reported. Because one member of the tour group tested positive, the man was listed as a contact on May 18.

He was tested on May 19, but died Friday (May 21) evening, before his test showed he had been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Of the 42 tour group members, 13 have tested positive for COVID.

Though the dead man’s relatives did not show any symptoms of the virus, they were also asked to quarantine. The CECC did not reveal any details about the sites the tour group visited on their two-day journey, but emphasized they had not been on a religious pilgrimage.

The other COVID patient whose death was announced Saturday was a man in his 80s. It was not yet clear how he had been infected, the CECC said. He had started coughing and developed a fever the evening of May 19 and died the following day.

His relatives said he had not visited Wanhua, the district of Taipei City worst hit by the current outbreak, and had not been listed as a contact of any COVID case.

The two latest casualties took the total number of COVID-related deaths in Taiwan to 17.