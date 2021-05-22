Alexa
Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters

Helicopters equipped with military grade thermal imaging cameras, auxiliary fuel tanks

  107
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/22 17:10
National Airborne Service Corps Black Hawk helicopter mid-air.(National Airborne Service Corps)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six National Airborne Service Corps Black Hawk helicopters will be deployed in north and south Taiwan, with three at Taipei’s Songshan Airport and three in Kaohsiung, a person familiar with the matter has said.

However, before the three helicopters are deployed at Songshan airport, aircraft storage issues must be addressed in order to improve air rescue capabilities. The Cabinet has already approved construction of a custom hangar for the rotor aircraft, which will cost approximately NT$2.76 million (US$98,948) and is expected to be completed in 2026, Liberty Times cited the unnamed individual as saying.

He added the new helicopters will be fitted with upgraded equipment such as military-grade infrared thermal imaging cameras and internal auxiliary fuel tanks, which enable the aircraft to perform day and night maritime search and rescue missions and will extend the scope of Taiwan’s flight information region.

The six Black Hawk helicopters were delivered to Taiwan from the U.S. in October 2020.
