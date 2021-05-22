US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Raymond Greene said that Taiwan should not rely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for protection.

Greene on Saturday (May 22) appeared on the Taiwan political TV program "San Guo Yan Yi" (三國演議) to discuss a handful of topics with the show’s hosts, Wang Hao (汪浩) and Sankei Shimbun Taipei Branch Director Akio Yait, according to an AIT Facebook post.

Wang said that he is concerned that if TSMC sets up a factory in the U.S. and China subsequently attacks Taiwan, Washington will not protect Taipei, CNA reported.

The deputy director said that Washington welcomes TSMC's investment in the U.S., as it enhances bilateral strategic relations and "certainly will not" affect Taiwan's security. However, he reminded viewers the U.S. believes China will sacrifice economic interests to achieve political goals.

Therefore, Taiwan should not regard TSMC as a guaranteed security blanket, Greene said. He added that Taiwan’s imports of American pork are both a matter of principle and a sign of trust.

"If Taiwan can show that it can fulfill promises, I think this will not only benefit future U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade negotiations but also those between Taiwan and other nations," Greene said in a news clip of the interview.

