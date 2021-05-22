Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat

American Institute in Taiwan says nation should not regard chip giant as protection from China

  901
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/22 15:51
AIT Deputy Director Raymond Greene

AIT Deputy Director Raymond Greene (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Raymond Greene said that Taiwan should not rely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for protection.

Greene on Saturday (May 22) appeared on the Taiwan political TV program "San Guo Yan Yi" (三國演議) to discuss a handful of topics with the show’s hosts, Wang Hao (汪浩) and Sankei Shimbun Taipei Branch Director Akio Yait, according to an AIT Facebook post.

Wang said that he is concerned that if TSMC sets up a factory in the U.S. and China subsequently attacks Taiwan, Washington will not protect Taipei, CNA reported.

The deputy director said that Washington welcomes TSMC's investment in the U.S., as it enhances bilateral strategic relations and "certainly will not" affect Taiwan's security. However, he reminded viewers the U.S. believes China will sacrifice economic interests to achieve political goals.

Therefore, Taiwan should not regard TSMC as a guaranteed security blanket, Greene said. He added that Taiwan’s imports of American pork are both a matter of principle and a sign of trust.

"If Taiwan can show that it can fulfill promises, I think this will not only benefit future U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade negotiations but also those between Taiwan and other nations," Greene said in a news clip of the interview.

The program will air Sunday on CTS (Channel 12) at 11 a.m. and again at 9 p.m.
Taiwan
AIT
Taiwan-U.S. relations
TSMC
Raymond Greene

RELATED ARTICLES

US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait
US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/05/22 09:36
Taiwan’s TSMC to raise MCU production to alleviate automotive chip shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC to raise MCU production to alleviate automotive chip shortage
2021/05/21 19:29
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
2021/05/21 18:48
Japan scraps defense budget restrictions
Japan scraps defense budget restrictions
2021/05/21 16:45
Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules
Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules
2021/05/21 16:42

Updated : 2021-05-22 18:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan