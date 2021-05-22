Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan intends to dramatically up the vaccination rate after withdrawing its reservations over taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (May 21).

At the same time, it is linking semiconductor chip production with vaccination. A senior Taiwan official said this week the United States should help secure vaccines for the nation to protect worldwide chip supplies, according to Bloomberg.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director-General James Lee (李光章) was quoted in New York as saying COVID had not affected production so far but this could change. “That’s why it’s urgent. We hope the international community can help release vaccines as soon as possible to help control the outbreak.”

There has been a shortage of vaccines since the number of locally transmitted COVID cases surged more than a week ago and a Level 3 alert was raised on May 20. In response, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) called on all medical frontline workers to get vaccinated.

At the same time, the CECC curtailed a self-pay vaccination program that was rolled out to all Taiwan residents due to a lack of take-up among medical workers. It then “postponed” all confirmed vaccination appointments.

Previously the CECC had noted some countries were reporting an increased rate of blood clots after taking the vaccine. As such, it recommended that individuals taking oral contraceptives or undergoing hormone therapy should not be vaccinated.

This mixed messaging had led many Taiwanese to hold off on getting vaccinated. The escalation in domestically transmitted COVID cases has largely reversed this thinking, leading to a shortage of vaccination doses.

Prior to the wave of cases, a reported 129,669 people in Taiwan had been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for just 0.05 percent of the population in terms of daily doses administered per 100 people. This figure had crept up to about 0.08 percent but is now trending down again.

In contrast, the U.K. has administered 58.5 million doses of vaccine, for a 31.9 percent vaccination rate, per Our World in Data. The U.S. has provided 279 million doses, for a 38.6 percent vaccination rate.





(Our World in Data graph)

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also the CECC head, is now saying everyone at risk from COVID should take the vaccine. This will not only protect them but also the health of others.

Chen revealed on Friday (May 21) he had spoken in an online meeting to his counterpart in the U.S. and asked for COVID vaccines, Reuters reported. He said the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra had told him he would take the message to President Joe Biden.

The scramble for vaccines has brought some relief. A shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was received on Wednesday (May 19) and was the second batch from the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Taiwan has additionally signed contracts to buy nearly 20 million vaccine doses, according to CNA. This includes 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million Moderna doses, and 4.76 million doses of other brands through COVAX.

Taiwan had previously received 117,000 vaccine doses purchased directly from AstraZeneca and 199,200 doses via COVAX.