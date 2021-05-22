Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan makes vaccination a matter of life, death, and chip supply

Caution has been replaced by official support for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine

  645
By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/05/22 15:41
Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan intends to dramatically up the vaccination rate after withdrawing its reservations over taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (May 21).

At the same time, it is linking semiconductor chip production with vaccination. A senior Taiwan official said this week the United States should help secure vaccines for the nation to protect worldwide chip supplies, according to Bloomberg.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director-General James Lee (李光章) was quoted in New York as saying COVID had not affected production so far but this could change. “That’s why it’s urgent. We hope the international community can help release vaccines as soon as possible to help control the outbreak.”

There has been a shortage of vaccines since the number of locally transmitted COVID cases surged more than a week ago and a Level 3 alert was raised on May 20. In response, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) called on all medical frontline workers to get vaccinated.

At the same time, the CECC curtailed a self-pay vaccination program that was rolled out to all Taiwan residents due to a lack of take-up among medical workers. It then “postponed” all confirmed vaccination appointments.

Previously the CECC had noted some countries were reporting an increased rate of blood clots after taking the vaccine. As such, it recommended that individuals taking oral contraceptives or undergoing hormone therapy should not be vaccinated.

This mixed messaging had led many Taiwanese to hold off on getting vaccinated. The escalation in domestically transmitted COVID cases has largely reversed this thinking, leading to a shortage of vaccination doses.

Prior to the wave of cases, a reported 129,669 people in Taiwan had been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for just 0.05 percent of the population in terms of daily doses administered per 100 people. This figure had crept up to about 0.08 percent but is now trending down again.

In contrast, the U.K. has administered 58.5 million doses of vaccine, for a 31.9 percent vaccination rate, per Our World in Data. The U.S. has provided 279 million doses, for a 38.6 percent vaccination rate.


(Our World in Data graph)

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also the CECC head, is now saying everyone at risk from COVID should take the vaccine. This will not only protect them but also the health of others.

Chen revealed on Friday (May 21) he had spoken in an online meeting to his counterpart in the U.S. and asked for COVID vaccines, Reuters reported. He said the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra had told him he would take the message to President Joe Biden.

The scramble for vaccines has brought some relief. A shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was received on Wednesday (May 19) and was the second batch from the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Taiwan has additionally signed contracts to buy nearly 20 million vaccine doses, according to CNA. This includes 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million Moderna doses, and 4.76 million doses of other brands through COVAX.

Taiwan had previously received 117,000 vaccine doses purchased directly from AstraZeneca and 199,200 doses via COVAX.
Taiwan
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
vaccines
AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait
US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/05/22 09:36
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
2021/05/21 20:40
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
2021/05/21 18:48
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan
2021/05/21 18:02
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
2021/05/21 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-22 18:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
Taiwan's 1,853 local COVID cases in 1 week center on Greater Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan professor teaching economics class on Twitch suddenly attracts 16K viewers
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan
Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan