National Taiwan University student diagnosed with COVID-19

89 students infected nationwide between April 20 and May 20, says Ministry of Education.

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/05/22 15:21
NTU campus is disinfected. (NTU photo)

PINGTUNG (Taiwan News) — A total of 36 university students have contracted COVID-19 since April, while National Taiwan University (NTU, 國立台灣大學) announced Thursday (May 20) one of its students had tested positive for the virus.

In a notice posted on the school’s website and Facebook, NTU said the student is in quarantine and being treated for the disease. It clarified the student did not live in the dorms and had not been on campus since May 13.

Although the source of infection is still being investigated, the school said the case was not related to the cluster infections at the affiliated NTU hospital. The campus has been disinfected and the student’s contacts have been notified to undergo home quarantine and self-health management.

Overall, 89 students have been infected, including 46 university students, 19 secondary school students, 15 primary school students, and nine preschool students, from April 20 to May 20, according to the Ministry of Education.

National Taiwan University student diagnosed with COVID-19
Table showing students diagnosed with COVID-19 in Taiwan (Ministry of Education image)
