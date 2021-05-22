Taiwan health official warns of China's 'cognitive warfare'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is proactively debunking online misinformation amid a recent surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, with a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$107,300) for those who spread fake pandemic information, a senior health official has said.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 21) reported 312 local COVID-19 cases, including 72 of unknown origin, marking the seventh day of triple-digit increases for local cases.

At a press conference on Saturday morning (May 22), CECC Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) advised the public to stay at home and leave only for essential items, so as to curb the spread of community transmissions. He also urged caution about "the spread of misinformation and panic," which aims to seed distrust in the government.

Chen revealed "the top three worst rumors of the day" on Facebook, LINE, YouTube chat rooms, and the country's largest anonymous social media platform Dcard. The rumors were: "Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) tested positive for coronavirus," "Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) profit-taking from local pharmaceutical stocks as virus spreads and people seek vaccination," and "homeless advised to go home."

Chen said the rumors are either fabrications or are distortions of CECC messages, designed to mislead and inspire anger among the public.

"There has recently been evidence of a growing threat from China, which is waging a cognitive war against Taiwan to undermine social stability," Chen said on Saturday. "We will continue to single out the rumors and clarify on a daily basis."

Initial police investigations found multiple IPs located in China that are being used to intensively disseminate false information, according to a CECC statement the same day.

At recent CECC updates, officials have urged the public to conduct basic fact-checks and go to official and non-official platforms, before sharing news that is untrue and breaks the law. Those spreading fake information could be fined up to NT$3 million, Chen added.

A government-funded military think tank in early January issued a report warning of sabotage by Chinese internet trolls. It described the trolling as "cognitive warfare," which could jeopardize democracy in Taiwan and Western countries.