US, South Korea united on maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joseph Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to cooperate on Taiwan Strait issues during a bilateral summit at the White House on Friday (May 21).

At a post-summit press conference, Biden said the two talked about issues vital to regional stability, such as maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to a joint statement.

Regarding Taiwan, Moon said, "We've shared the view that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are extremely important, and we agreed to work together on that matter while considering special characteristics in relations between China and Taiwan,” Reuters cited him as saying.

This focus on the strait comes after China has ramped up political pressure and military threats against Taiwan, with almost daily incursions into Taipei’s air defense identification zone.

The two sides also discussed North Korea’s nuclear weapons development and said they are willing to engage in diplomatic contact with Pyongyang and take pragmatic measures to reduce tensions, while striving for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Additionally, Biden said that through strengthening cooperation with regional partners, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and its alliance with Japan and South Korea, the U.S. can help address regional and global issues, such as the crisis in Myanmar.

Moon is the second foreign leader Biden has hosted at the White House after Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.