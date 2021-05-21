Nine test positive in COVID cluster after Taiwan student karaoke night

Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen explains the COVID cluster centered on Chaoyang University of Technology students Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen explains the COVID cluster centered on Chaoyang University of Technology students (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine people, mostly students at Chaoyang University of Technology (CYUT) in Taichung City, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the week since singing at a karaoke parlor together, reports said Friday (May 21).

A total of 20 students from the same school spent time at the karaoke center on May 13, CNA reported. The first sign of an outbreak came on May 19, when a young woman who had a sore throat was confirmed as Taiwan’s COVID Case No. 2514.

The following day, two more CYUT students were diagnosed with the virus, a 19-year-old woman from Yunlin County and a 20-year-old woman.

On Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed four more students from the same group, but also the mother of a roommate of one of the students, and a student from China Medical University in Taichung who had been singing in an adjacent room, as COVID patients.

One of the students, Case No. 2920, had talked with some 43 fellow students without wearing a mask the day following the karaoke night. The student also spent an evening at a night market and visited several restaurants and convenience stores before developing a sore throat and undergoing the coronavirus which turned out positive, the Taichung City health department said.

The same student also worked at school for three days and met with fellow student workers without wearing a mask. A total of 46 persons were listed as contacts and asked to self-monitor their health.

As a result of the cluster, the city government conducted rapid testing for 800 CYUT students and staff, while the sight of several ambulances entering and leaving the campus caused unease on the part of neighborhood residents, CNA reported.

A total of 19 individuals had tested positive during the initial round, but the same people would have to be submitted to a more thorough round of PCR testing, according to the Taichung City Government.

