Cities ban indoor dining to counter COVID surge in Taiwan

Taichung ban set to last until June 8, Kaohsiung ban until May 28

  1648
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 18:02
Taichung and Kaohsiung are banning indoor dining from Saturday May 22 

Taichung and Kaohsiung are banning indoor dining from Saturday May 22  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of Taiwan’s most populous cities, Kaohsiung and Taichung, announced Friday (May 21) they will ban indoor dining at restaurants to halt the spread of COVID-19.

While a surge of domestic transmissions over the past week mostly hit Taipei City and New Taipei City in the north of the country, areas further south have also seen an increase in the number of cases.

The city governments said they wanted to stop a further expansion of coronavirus cases by forcing restaurants and market stalls to only provide takeout meals, CNA reported. The policy is set to start Saturday (May 22) and remain in force until June 8 at the earliest in Taichung, and May 28 in Kaohsiung.

Authorities in Kaohsiung said a COVID cluster had been discovered at a restaurant in Zuoying District, with four new cases announced Friday. Convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, night markets and other venues are also covered by the orders, with customers banned from eating or drinking at the location and asked to register their names.

Meanwhile, in north Taiwan, many prominent chains selling hamburgers, coffee, fried chicken and Thai food ended indoor dining voluntarily. Some restaurants are still allowed to offer indoor dining if social distancing between diners can be maintained.

Violations of the new regulations in Taichung and Kaohsiung could mean fines ranging from NT$3,000 (US$107) to NT$15,000, according to the CNA report.
