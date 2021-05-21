Mandarin Oriental, Taipei takeway offers bring Michelin-Starred delicacies to your home

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, both Ya Ge Chinese restaurant and Bencotto Italian Restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei remain open with extending additional take-out services. An extensive array of more than 30 takeaway options is available so guests can enjoy Michelin-starred and recommended dishes in the comfort of their own homes. The specially selected takeaway items will tempt guests’ appetites and include Chinese delicacies as well as Italian pastas, pizzas and roasted rib-eye steak with prices ranging from TWD 280 to TWD 3,880. Enjoy the taste of luxury at home and save an additional 15% on self-pickup orders. To place an order, please visit The eShop at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei at https://taipei.mandarinorientalshop.com/ , or call (02) 2715 6789.

Ya Ge, Taipei’s much-loved Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, is offering an array of takeaway options specially designed by the newly appointed chef de cuisine, Cheung Kwok Pong. Menu items feature dim sum and appetisers to main courses. Some popular dishes include Ya Ge’s Crispy Chicken and Signature Fried Rice, as well as all-time favourite dim sum dishes like Steamed Shrimp Dumplings and Pan-fried Australian Wagyu Beef Buns. Prices start from TWD 280. Guests can access Ya Ge take-away menus via the following link: http://bit.ly/YaGe_TakeawayMenu2021

Whether your meal is for one or shared with your loved ones, the Michelin-recommended Bencotto Restaurant offers an array of authentic Italian dishes for takeaway to satisfy your Italian food cravings. These include Roasted Rib-Eye, perfect for sharing between three and four persons, and your family’s favourite pizza, which comes with a thin, doughy crust layered with fresh seafood like shrimp, scallops and creamy mozzarella. Prices start from TWD 380. Learn more details on the following link: http://bit.ly/Bencotto_TakeawayMenu2021

Takeaway orders are available from 10:00 am daily. Please place your order at least two hours before pickup by dialling (02) 2715 6789, or order online at The eShop at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. An additional 15% off will be extended to self-pickup orders. Discount offers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions and/or discounts.