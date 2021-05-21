Alexa
Taiwan presses US health secretary on COVID vaccines

By REUTERS
2021/05/21 19:00
Rapid testing station in Taichung 

Taiwan's health minister said on Friday he had spoken to his U.S. counterpart to ask for help in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines amid a spike in infections on the island and the U.S. health secretary would take the matter to President Joe Biden.

Having for months been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiraling number of infections in the community, with some 1,800 cases.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the situation remained at its peak but there were no "sudden situations" that had arisen, with authorities able to track the sources of most infections.

Taiwan's battle against the virus has been complicated by a lack of vaccines, with only about 700,000 arriving to date, including 410,000 this week, all AstraZeneca Plc shots.

Updated : 2021-05-21 21:29 GMT+08:00

