Taiwan cities ban use of outdoor basketball courts

Taoyuan and Keelung ban use of outdoor basketball courts to curb spread of COVID-19. (Pixabay photo) Taoyuan and Keelung ban use of outdoor basketball courts to curb spread of COVID-19. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The northern cities of Keelung and Taoyuan are temporarily banning the use of outdoor basketball courts to prevent the close-contact sport from becoming a black spot in the country's fight against COVID-19.

After Taiwan reported over 100 new local COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day on Friday (May 21), Taoyuan City Government announced that all 358 outdoor basketball courts in the city will be shut down to avoid gatherings. It said basketball rims have been removed or the nets tied to prevent play.

Keelung adopted a similar measure this week, with Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) announcing that public basketball courts will remain closed for two weeks. He said the city government made the decision after receiving complaints about people playing basketball without their masks.

Meanwhile, both New Taipei and Taoyuan said Friday that use of public playgrounds and gazebos in parks will also be banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though local residents can still visit parks, they are reminded to avoid groups of more than five people.



New Taipei closes public playgrounds due to COVID-19. (CNA photo)