Taiwan’s Foxconn issues new COVID rules

People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 at Foxconn's office in Taipei. (Reuters photo) People wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 at Foxconn's office in Taipei. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn has heightened its anti-COVID measures since parts of the nation entered the second-highest alert on Saturday (May 15).

In a statement, Foxconn said five steps have been implemented. Compartmentalized working has been put in place at every plant to ensure employees from various areas do not mingle. The work-from-home model has also been adopted.

Workers living in COVID-19 hotspots, and whose movements overlap with positive cases, have been asked to work remotely. Those with symptoms are banned from entering the factories, and workers returning from overseas must quarantine 14 days and self-monitor their health for seven days before they are allowed admission to the offices.

Masks are mandatory within the parameters of the factories, and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited. Conferences must be conducted virtually, and services including shuttle buses, gyms, and massage centers have been halted.

General visitors, Foxconn’s suppliers, and construction workers are banned from entry. All staff members are required to fill out an online survey about their health status on a daily basis.

Level 3 alert, or the second-highest alert, was declared for the whole country on May 19.

The tech giant has not as yet reported any cases from its plants in Taiwan. However, infections have been reported at its campuses in India and Vietnam this month, affecting production for its clients, including Apple.