Taiwan's health minister calls on public to stay home during critical COVID weekend

The CECC wants people to stay at home during the weekend ahead of a decisive week in the battle against COVID The CECC wants people to stay at home during the weekend ahead of a decisive week in the battle against COVID (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the next week will be critical to Taiwan’s efforts to subdue a major COVID-19 outbreak, people should stay home during the weekend and not make any unnecessary trips, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (May 21).

The weekend will mark one week since the sudden surge in domestic transmissions, which for six days have seen a daily rate of more than 200 new cases. Friday’s 312 domestic infections were the second-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic and since Taipei and New Taipei raised their COVID alert level last Saturday (May 15), followed by the whole country on Wednesday (May 19).

The Level-3 alert will officially only last until May 28, so its second and supposedly final week will be especially critical, Chen said.

The minister, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), called on the public to stay home this weekend, reduce trips outside to the absolute minimum, and avoid get-togethers with friends in crowded places, CNA reported.

A quiet weekend would be key to preventing COVID-19 from expanding and play an important part in pushing down new infections the following week, Chen said.

Chen called on everyone across the country to work together and do their utmost to force down the number of infections and lessen the burden on hard-working hospital staff, who have had to face several outbreaks over the past week.

He also called on the police to slap tough penalties on people refusing to wear masks and on establishments failing to follow basic preventive measures.