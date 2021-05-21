Taiwan’s MediaTek launches 5G chips for mid-range phones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek has announced a new chipset under its Dimensity lineup intended to target the mid-range device market.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 is an octa-core 5G processor, with two Cortex-A78 cores that have a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz, and six Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2 GHz, according to the company. It’s made using the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) 6 nm process, which is 8 percent more efficient than TSMC’s 7 nm chips.

The Dimensity 900 supports sub-6 GHz bands and comes with dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It can support up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108 MP sensors.

The chipset comes with upgraded video capabilities from a standard dynamic range (SDR) to high dynamic range (HDR), with real-time enhancements of HDR10+ video playback to boost color, contrast, brightness, and dynamic range of content. The 900 comes with a third-generation APU for machine learning and supports displays with up to FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek said that smartphones using the Dimensity 900 are expected to hit the market during the second quarter of this year.