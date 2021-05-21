Taiwan blood supplies running at critically low levels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Blood supplies have fallen to critically low levels across Taiwan, with blood banks reporting an average of 4.4 days of stock, according to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation.

Due to the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, Taiwan has seen its blood reserves drop below the standard safe level of seven days, with supplies of types A and O blood running especially low. Although a similar trend was observed last year, the pandemic situation then was not as severe and fewer patients were in need of transfusions.

Taiwan Blood Services Foundation official Liu Chun Hong (劉俊宏) said the local COVID-19 outbreak has forced more people to stay home, resulting in a lack of blood donors. He said the foundation has received around 15,000 fewer blood donations during the last five days.

Liu encouraged more people to donate and ensure a sufficient supply for those in need. He said epidemic prevention measures have been implemented at blood drive centers across the country and that donors are asked to provide their contact information for contact tracing.

