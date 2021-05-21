Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan blood supplies running at critically low levels

Blood banks across country have 4.4 days of reserves, lowest in 20 years

  1436
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 14:47
(Freepik photo)

(Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Blood supplies have fallen to critically low levels across Taiwan, with blood banks reporting an average of 4.4 days of stock, according to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation.

Due to the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, Taiwan has seen its blood reserves drop below the standard safe level of seven days, with supplies of types A and O blood running especially low. Although a similar trend was observed last year, the pandemic situation then was not as severe and fewer patients were in need of transfusions.

Taiwan Blood Services Foundation official Liu Chun Hong (劉俊宏) said the local COVID-19 outbreak has forced more people to stay home, resulting in a lack of blood donors. He said the foundation has received around 15,000 fewer blood donations during the last five days.

Liu encouraged more people to donate and ensure a sufficient supply for those in need. He said epidemic prevention measures have been implemented at blood drive centers across the country and that donors are asked to provide their contact information for contact tracing.

For more information, visit this website.
blood donation
blood transfusion
blood drive
Taiwan Blood Services Foundation
blood donor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan in urgent need of blood donations
Taiwan in urgent need of blood donations
2021/01/16 15:35
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
2021/01/06 21:15
Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
2020/12/13 09:05
Blood banks across Taiwan running low, donations needed
Blood banks across Taiwan running low, donations needed
2019/08/10 17:27
MOST celebrates innovative medical tech developed in Taiwan
MOST celebrates innovative medical tech developed in Taiwan
2019/03/13 17:36

Updated : 2021-05-21 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system