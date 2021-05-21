Alexa
Taiwan reports 312 local COVID cases

Origin of 72 infections still unknown

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 14:12
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 21) reported 312 local COVID-19 cases, including 72 of unknown origin.

At a press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 315 new coronavirus cases, three imported and 312 local, a 9 percent increase from Thursday (May 20).

Local cases

The latest local cases include 170 males and 142 females between the ages of 5 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 8 to May 20. Of the cases, 144 were in New Taipei City (37 in Banqiao District), 127 in Taipei (60 in Wanhua District), 13 in Taoyuan City, nine in Keelung City, five each in Taichung City and Changhua City, 4 in Kaohsiung, 2 in Yilan County, and 1 each in Pingtung, Nantou, and Yunlin counties.

Epidemiological investigations found that 107 cases had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua, with 73 associated with tea parlors in that district. Another six cases are members of the Lions Club International group, and five are tied to a fruit seller.

There are 25 cases still under investigation, with 24 from other known sources and 72 from unknown sources.

Imported cases

As for the imported cases reported Friday, one was from the U.S., one from the Philippines, and one from Canada. Case No. 2,974 is an American woman in her 50s who arrived from the U.S. on April 28. Although she has been asymptomatic since arriving in Taiwan, was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday and was diagnosed Friday.

Case No. 3,149 is a Canadian male in his 40s who arrived on May 19. Although he did not have any symptoms of the virus, he was tested on Thursday and diagnosed Friday.

Chen said case No. 3,038 is a male Filipino ship crew member in his 30s who arrived from the Philippines on May 5. After his quarantine ended, he underwent a self-paid test for COVID-19 on Thursday and received a positive result the next day.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 315,592 COVID-19 tests, with 280,916 coming back negative. Out of the 3,139 confirmed cases, 1,106 were imported, 1,980 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

Nine persons (cases 530, 1,589, 1,676, 1,591, 1,886, 2,067, 2,068, 2,528, and 2,530) were removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 15 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The CECC urges the public to adopt personal protective habits such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and mask-wearing. It also recommends reducing unnecessary movement and gatherings as well as avoiding crowded places or areas with a high risk of COVID transmission.
