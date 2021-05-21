Maskless Taiwanese will be 'persuaded' before being punished: CECC

Police officer confronts man on Taipei street for failing to wear face mask on May 20. Police officer confronts man on Taipei street for failing to wear face mask on May 20. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (May 21) that it has come to a consensus with city and county governments that people caught failing to wear a mask in public should first be "persuaded" before being fined.

As the country continues to report triple-digit coronavirus cases on a daily basis, the CECC declared Wednesday (May 19) that Level 3 restrictions would go into effect the following day. One of the main regulations of this warning level is that "All people must wear masks at all times when going out."

On Thursday, controversy erupted over whether people driving alone are required to wear a mask by the nationwide Level 3 restrictions, with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) personnel stating that while the provisions do not clearly stipulate that people must wear a mask while driving, the definition of "going out" is the moment someone leaves their residence. They pointed out, however, that enforcement of regulations and penalties would vary with the local government.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Thursday evening said that the issue is up to the discretion of local governments. Given that different counties and cities have different interpretations of the mask rules, Chuang said a meeting on Friday would establish a consistent standard.

At a Friday press conference, CECC deputy chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) set official policy into reverse by proclaiming that if a motorist is driving alone, they are separated from others and therefore do not need to wear a mask. However, if two or more people occupy a vehicle, each occupant must wear one.

Regarding the penalties for not wearing a mask, Chen said a standard fine of between NT$3,000 (US$100) and NT$15,000 for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) had been agreed upon. However, Chen emphasized that those caught not wearing a mask in public should first be "persuaded" to wear their mask properly.

If a person fails to heed the directive to wear a mask, the fine will then be imposed, said Chen. In response to media reports of unruly passengers and pedestrians refusing to wear a mask, Chen said that a strategy of "rational persuasion" should be adopted and that "There is no need to become confrontational with the few people who shirk the rules."

When asked by a member of the media if people can eat in parks, Chen said that masks are now required at all times in parks. He suggested that if a person wants to have a meal, they should order it to go and can eat it at home or their office.