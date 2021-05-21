US pledges full support to Taiwan in bid to attend World Health Assembly

US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (Twitter, Office of Global Affairs HHS photo) US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (Twitter, Office of Global Affairs HHS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in an online meeting that Taiwan had full U.S. support to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), reports said Friday (May 21).

The virtual meeting came to light in a tweet from Becerra’s department. “Great meeting with Minister Chen from Taiwan to discuss the ongoing pandemic & global health issues,” said the message, which featured pictures of Becerra and Chen during their talks.

“The U.S. supports Taiwan’s ability to access vaccines, its contributions to health security, & its return to observership at the #WHA,” the tweet said, ending with the hashtag phrase “Let Taiwan Help.”

The 74th WHA is scheduled to open on Monday (May 24) in a virtual format, but Taiwan has once again not been invited, despite its positive performance in the fight against COVID-19 and the support from several major nations as well as most of its diplomatic allies. The World Health Organization (WHO) has ruled that a decision to let Taiwan attend the WHA is up to the member states.